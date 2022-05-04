Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

Earnings: -$15.39 million in Q1 vs. $18.11 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.91 in Q1 vs. $1.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.13 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.66 per share Revenue: $45.69 million in Q1 vs. $55.15 million in the same period last year.

