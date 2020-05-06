Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):

-Earnings: -$24.13 million in Q1 vs. $666.34 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.46 in Q1 vs. $31.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $15.28 million or $0.89 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.66 per share -Revenue: $33.16 million in Q1 vs. $43.48 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $140 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.