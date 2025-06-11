Ligand Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Day in New York City on December 9, 2025

Ligand Pharmaceuticals will hold an Investor Day in New York on December 9, 2025, detailing company strategies and financial outlook.

Quiver AI Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced it will hold an Investor Day on December 9, 2025, at the Harvard Club in New York City, featuring presentations from its senior management on the company's strategy, investment activities, royalty portfolio, and long-term financial outlook. The event will be accessible via a live webcast on Ligand's Investor Relations website. Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on supporting the development of high-value medicines through financing, licensing, and a diversified revenue model. The company collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies and operates two key technology platforms, Captisol® and NITRICIL™, to optimize drug formulations. More information is available on Ligand's website and through their investor relations communications.

Potential Positives

Potential Negatives

FAQ

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGND Insider Trading Activity

$LGND insiders have traded $LGND stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD C DAVIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 9,510 shares for an estimated $1,000,456 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. OCTAVIO ESPINOZA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $156,090 and 2 sales selling 7,104 shares for an estimated $819,998 .

and 2 sales selling 7,104 shares for an estimated . ANDREW REARDON (CLO & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $104,000

$LGND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $LGND stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



JUPITER, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time at the Harvard Club.





The event will include presentations from Ligand’s senior management team highlighting the company’s strategy, investment activity, royalty portfolio, and long-term financial outlook. A live webcast of the event will be accessible through Ligand’s Investor Relations website at



investor.ligand.com



. A detailed agenda, including dial-in information, will be provided closer to the event.







About Ligand Pharmaceuticals







Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Our business model seeks to generate value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Our business model is based on funding programs in mid- to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights, purchasing royalty rights in development stage or commercial biopharmaceutical products and licensing our technology to help partners discover and develop medicines. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to attempt to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) in order to generate our revenue. We operate two infrastructure-light royalty generating technology IP platform technologies. Our Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Our NITRICIL™ platform technology facilitates tunable dosing, permitting an adjustable drug release profile to allow proprietary formulations that target a broad range of indications. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit



www.ligand.com



. Follow Ligand on



X



and



LinkedIn



.





We use our investor relations website and X as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor our website and our X account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.







Contacts







Investors:





Melanie Herman







investors@ligand.com







(858) 550-7761





Media:





Kellie Walsh







media@ligand.com







(914) 315-6072



