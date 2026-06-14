Ligand Pharmaceuticals Director Unloads 2,501 Shares — Should You Be Concerned?

Key Points

Kozarich sold 2,501 common shares.

This transaction represented 5.65% of direct holdings.

All shares disposed were held directly.

10 stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals ›

Director John W. Kozarich reported the sale of 2,501 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in open-market transactions from May 1, 2026 through May 13, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 2,501 Transaction value $563,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 41,786 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.24 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($225.14); post-transaction value based on May 13, 2026 market close ($221.21).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Kozarich's historical selling activity?

This transaction, at 2,501 shares, is materially larger than his typical sell trade over the past year, where the average sell event involved approximately 513 shares, reflecting a fivefold increase in volume for this period.

This transaction, at 2,501 shares, is materially larger than his typical sell trade over the past year, where the average sell event involved approximately 513 shares, reflecting a fivefold increase in volume for this period. What is the derivative context behind the reported sale?

The shares sold were created via option exercise and immediately disposed, indicating the transaction was structured for liquidity rather than for an incremental increase in outright ownership.

The shares sold were created via option exercise and immediately disposed, indicating the transaction was structured for liquidity rather than for an incremental increase in outright ownership. What is the impact on Kozarich's remaining exposure to Ligand Pharmaceuticals?

After this sale, Kozarich continues to hold 41,786 common shares directly.

After this sale, Kozarich continues to hold 41,786 common shares directly. Does the timing of the sale align with any patterns or capacity constraints?

The increased trade size coincides with a period of shrinking direct holdings; as capacity declines, occasional larger transactions become more likely as a function of available shares rather than a discretionary shift in trading approach.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-12) $255.54 Revenue (TTM) $274 million Net income (TTM) $153 million 1-year price change 123%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 12th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ligand Pharmaceuticals generates revenue through royalties, milestone payments, and product sales from a diversified portfolio including Kyprolis, Evomela, Veklury, and Captisol-enabled formulations.

The company operates a partnership-driven business model, licensing proprietary technologies and compounds to pharmaceutical partners and earning income as these partners commercialize drugs and therapies.

Primary customers include global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking to enhance drug development pipelines and commercialize new therapies across oncology, infectious diseases, and specialty indications.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a biotechnology company focused on technology-driven partnerships that enable the discovery and development of innovative medicines. The company leverages a capital-efficient model by licensing its proprietary platforms and products to established pharmaceutical partners, generating recurring revenue streams from royalties and milestones. Ligand's competitive edge lies in its diversified portfolio, broad partner network, and proven ability to monetize intellectual property across multiple therapeutic areas.

What this transaction means for investors

This wasn't a discretionary move — the sale was pre-planned and partly driven by options expiring at a strike well below market, making the exercise and immediate sale a straightforward liquidity event. The more interesting question is what Ligand itself looks like here. The royalty model is genuinely different from most biotech exposure: no clinical-stage binary risk, no massive R&D burn, just a portfolio of licensing agreements that pays out as partners advance and commercialize drugs. That capital efficiency is the core of the bull case — Ligand can grow its royalty base without diluting shareholders to fund trials it isn't running. It's a profile that might appeal to investors who already own something like Medpace Holdings(NASDAQ:MEDP), though the businesses aren't direct analogs. Medpace earns fees for running trials; Ligand collects on intellectual property it already owns, making the revenue stream more passive and less tied to client spending cycles. Over the past three years, price has tracked earnings rather than revenue — which is the right relationship for this model, but it means the stock is sensitive to milestone timing in a way a steadier compounder wouldn't be. The mid-2025 earnings trough is a reminder of how fast the picture can shift when a milestone cycle is thin. When a partner drug succeeds, Ligand gets a royalty slice, not the full commercial payoff — investors comfortable with that ceiling get diversified exposure across oncology, infectious disease, and specialty indications without pipeline binary risk. If you're still getting familiar with how biotech business models vary, our biotech stocks hub is a good place to start.

Should you buy stock in Ligand Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Ligand Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ligand Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 14, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has positions in Medpace. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Medpace. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.