Ligand Pharmaceuticals Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LGND) raised its core adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for fiscal 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects core adjusted earnings in a range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share on revenues between $160 million to $165 million.

Previously, the company expected core adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.50 per share on revenues between $140 million to $157 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.39 per share on revenues of $156.38 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

