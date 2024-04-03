News & Insights

LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch Of Pelthos; Scott Plesha To Assume Leadership Of Pelthos

April 03, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) announced the launch of Pelthos Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company. Pelthos is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ligand. Pelthos is committed to commercializing therapeutic products to help patients impacted by diseases with limited treatment options. The company's lead product is ZELSUVMI topical gel, 10.3%, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in adults and pediatric patients one year of age and older. ZELSUVMI is expected to be available in the U.S. in late 2024.

Also, Ligand Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Scott Plesha to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Pelthos, Plesha was President and Chief Commercial Officer at BioDelivery Sciences until it was acquired by Collegium Pharmaceutical in 2022.

