LIGAND PHARMACEUTICAL Earnings Results: $LGND Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICAL ($LGND) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$1.64 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $2.85. The company also reported revenue of $42,810,000, beating estimates of $39,803,082 by $3,006,918.

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICAL Insider Trading Activity

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICAL insiders have traded $LGND stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW E KORENBERG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,047 shares for an estimated $1,642,358 .

. OCTAVIO ESPINOZA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $377,368 .

. JOHN L LAMATTINA sold 2,406 shares for an estimated $297,501

ANDREW REARDON (CLO & Secretary) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $199,201

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of LIGAND PHARMACEUTICAL stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

