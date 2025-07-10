Ligand Pharma Earns Milestone Payment From Pelthos On Commercial Launch Of ZELSUVMI

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) announced that its partner Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (PTHS) has commercially launched ZELSUVMI or berdazimer topical gel 10.3%, the first and only FDA-approved at-home treatment for molluscum contagiosum. Ligand Pharma has earned a $5 million milestone payment from Pelthos following the commercial launch of ZELSUVMI.

Following the completion of the merger between Pelthos Therapeutics and Channel Therapeutics in July 2025, Ligand now owns 56% of Pelthos. Also, under the terms of the license agreement with Pelthos, Ligand is entitled to a 13% royalty on worldwide sales of ZELSUVMI and up to an additional $5 million in commercial sales milestones.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.