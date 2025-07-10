BioTech
LGND

Ligand Pharma Earns Milestone Payment From Pelthos On Commercial Launch Of ZELSUVMI

July 10, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) announced that its partner Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (PTHS) has commercially launched ZELSUVMI or berdazimer topical gel 10.3%, the first and only FDA-approved at-home treatment for molluscum contagiosum. Ligand Pharma has earned a $5 million milestone payment from Pelthos following the commercial launch of ZELSUVMI.

Following the completion of the merger between Pelthos Therapeutics and Channel Therapeutics in July 2025, Ligand now owns 56% of Pelthos. Also, under the terms of the license agreement with Pelthos, Ligand is entitled to a 13% royalty on worldwide sales of ZELSUVMI and up to an additional $5 million in commercial sales milestones.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LGND
PTHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.