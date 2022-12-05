Ligand Pharma CEO John Higgins Retires; Todd Davis To Succeed Higgins As CEO

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) announced Monday that John Higgins has retired as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of today. Higgins will resign as a director of the company on December 31, 2022.

The company's board of directors has named Todd Davis as Chief Executive Officer. Davis is currently a member of Ligand's board of directors and is Managing Partner of RoyaltyRx Capital, a special opportunities investment firm he founded in 2018.

Davis has nearly 30 years of experience in biopharmaceutical and life sciences operations and investing.

Prior to founding RoyaltyRx Capital, Davis was a founder and Managing Partner at HealthCare Royalty Partners, a global healthcare investment firm. Previously, he was a partner responsible for biopharmaceutical growth equity investments at Apax Partners.

Davis began his career at Abbott Laboratories, where he held multiple sales and marketing positions of increasing responsibility. Subsequently, he led corporate development and held strategic planning and general management responsibilities at Elan Pharmaceuticals.

