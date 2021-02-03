Ligand Pharma Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, biopharmaceutical company Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, Ligand initiated guidance for adjusted earnings of about $6.15 per share on total revenues of about $291 million.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of about $6.00 per share on total revenues of about $285 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.09 per share on revenues of $289 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said this updated guidance reflects Tuesday's announcement by Travere Therapeutics of positive pivotal Phase 3 data and potential NDA filing in 2021 for sparsentan, with a milestone payment due to Ligand upon NDA submission.

