Markets
LGND

Ligand' License Partner Janssen Received FDA Approval For Tecvayli For Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) announced Wednesday that its licensing partner Janssen Biotech, Inc. has received approval from the FDA for Tecvayli or teclistamab for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Teclistamab is a T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody developed by Janssen scientists using OmniAb's OmniRat® antibody discovery technology.

As per the licensing agreement, OmniAb is eligible to receive a $25 million milestone payment upon the first commercial sale of teclistamab in the United States.

Further, Ligand said the spin-off of OmniAb remains on track and expected to close on November 1, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LGND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular