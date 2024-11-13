LIFULL Unveils Dividend Strategy Amid Growth Focus

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

LIFULL Co. has announced its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, targeting a payout of 0.73 yen per share. The company emphasizes balancing shareholder returns with investment in future growth, adjusting for extraordinary financial factors when calculating dividends. This proposal will be reviewed in an upcoming Board meeting and presented at the annual shareholders’ meeting.

