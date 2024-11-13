News & Insights

LIFULL Co. to Transfer Shares of Overseas Subsidiary

November 13, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

LIFULL Co. has announced a strategic shift by signing a memorandum of understanding to transfer part of its overseas subsidiary, LIFULL CONNECT, to a holdings company founded by FazWaz. This move is aimed at enhancing capital efficiency and concentrating resources on expanding its domestic operations in Japan. The company expects this change to maximize corporate and shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

