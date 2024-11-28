News & Insights

Stocks

LIFULL Co. Revises Financial Results, Reveals Higher Impairment Loss

November 28, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LIFULL Co. has announced corrections to its financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, revealing a higher impairment loss of ¥7,056 million due to reevaluation of business recoverable amounts. This revision reflects a significant divergence from their initial forecast, with actual results showing a substantial reduction in profit and earnings per share. Despite these adjustments, the company’s dividend per share remains unchanged.

For further insights into JP:2120 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.