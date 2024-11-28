LIFULL Co. Revises Financial Results, Reveals Higher Impairment Loss

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.
LIFULL Co. has announced corrections to its financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, revealing a higher impairment loss of ¥7,056 million due to reevaluation of business recoverable amounts. This revision reflects a significant divergence from their initial forecast, with actual results showing a substantial reduction in profit and earnings per share. Despite these adjustments, the company’s dividend per share remains unchanged.
