LIFULL Co. Reports Impairment and Revenue Shortfall

November 13, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

LIFULL Co., Ltd. has reported an impairment loss of ¥3,854 million for its Overseas segment due to decreased aggregation revenues following changes in search engine algorithms. The company also announced a divergence between its forecasted and actual financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, primarily attributed to restructuring costs and the impairment loss. As part of its strategy to focus more on domestic operations, LIFULL plans to transfer some shares of its overseas subsidiary, LIFULL CONNECT.

