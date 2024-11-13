LIFULL Co. Reports Impairment and Revenue Shortfall

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

LIFULL Co., Ltd. has reported an impairment loss of ¥3,854 million for its Overseas segment due to decreased aggregation revenues following changes in search engine algorithms. The company also announced a divergence between its forecasted and actual financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, primarily attributed to restructuring costs and the impairment loss. As part of its strategy to focus more on domestic operations, LIFULL plans to transfer some shares of its overseas subsidiary, LIFULL CONNECT.

For further insights into JP:2120 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.