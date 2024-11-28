LIFULL Co. Announces Reduced Dividend Plan

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LIFULL Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to distribute dividends of 0.73 yen per share, significantly lower than the previous year’s 4.26 yen, as part of their strategy to balance shareholder returns with investments for growth. This decision will be presented for approval at the upcoming shareholder meeting in December 2024.

For further insights into JP:2120 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.