LIFULL Co. Announces Reduced Dividend Plan

November 28, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

LIFULL Co (JP:2120) has released an update.

LIFULL Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to distribute dividends of 0.73 yen per share, significantly lower than the previous year’s 4.26 yen, as part of their strategy to balance shareholder returns with investments for growth. This decision will be presented for approval at the upcoming shareholder meeting in December 2024.

