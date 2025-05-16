LIFEZONE METALS Earnings Preview: Recent $LZM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIFEZONE METALS ($LZM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $50,500 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LZM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LIFEZONE METALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of LIFEZONE METALS stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DECAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP removed 686,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,869,327
- CINCTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 602,858 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,519,946
- INVESCO LTD. added 217,101 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $907,482
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 144,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $602,321
- SPROTT INC. added 140,735 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $588,272
- UBS GROUP AG added 96,905 shares (+162.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $405,062
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 79,819 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $333,643
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.