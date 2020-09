(RTTNews) - Shares of probiotic-based food products maker Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) are climbing more than 9% Wednesday morning at $8.14. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

The stock touched a new high of $8.40 this morning.

LWAY stock nearly doubled from the beginning of this month has about 4-fold jump from March.

