Lifeway Foods Rejects Danone’s Acquisition Offer

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lifeway Foods ( (LWAY) ) just unveiled an update.

Lifeway Foods, a leader in probiotic kefir products, has rejected Danone’s $27 per share acquisition offer, deeming it undervalued. The company highlights its robust growth and strong financial performance, including a 788% shareholder return over five years and a projected EBITDA of $45-50 million by 2027. Lifeway’s board believes its standalone strategy offers superior value, driven by consumer interest in gut health and operational efficiencies.

See more data about LWAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.