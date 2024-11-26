News & Insights

Lifeway Foods Rejects Danone’s Acquisition Offer

November 26, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Lifeway Foods ( (LWAY) ) just unveiled an update.

Lifeway Foods, a leader in probiotic kefir products, has rejected Danone’s $27 per share acquisition offer, deeming it undervalued. The company highlights its robust growth and strong financial performance, including a 788% shareholder return over five years and a projected EBITDA of $45-50 million by 2027. Lifeway’s board believes its standalone strategy offers superior value, driven by consumer interest in gut health and operational efficiencies.

