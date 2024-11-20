Lifeway Foods Rejects $27/share Revised Unsolicited Offer From Danone

(RTTNews) - Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) announced on Wednesday that its Board has rejected the revised unsolicited acquisition proposal of $27 per share made by food and drink firm Danone North America PBC on November 15. The LWAY Board noted that Danone's revised proposal substantially undervalues Lifeway and is not in the best interests of the company. Evercore is serving as a financial advisor, while Sidley Austin LLP is working as legal counsel to Lifeway.

