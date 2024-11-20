News & Insights

Lifeway Foods Rejects $27/share Revised Unsolicited Offer From Danone

November 20, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) announced on Wednesday that its Board has rejected the revised unsolicited acquisition proposal of $27 per share made by food and drink firm Danone North America PBC on November 15. The LWAY Board noted that Danone's revised proposal substantially undervalues Lifeway and is not in the best interests of the company. Evercore is serving as a financial advisor, while Sidley Austin LLP is working as legal counsel to Lifeway.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
