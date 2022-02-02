Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Lifeway Foods's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Lifeway Foods had debt of US$7.50m, up from US$2.76m in one year. However, it does have US$10.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$2.52m.

NasdaqGM:LWAY Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Strong Is Lifeway Foods' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Lifeway Foods had liabilities of US$12.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$8.44m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$10.0m in cash and US$10.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.02m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that Lifeway Foods' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$77.9m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Lifeway Foods also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Lifeway Foods has boosted its EBIT by 98%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Lifeway Foods will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Lifeway Foods has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last two years, Lifeway Foods recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 82% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Lifeway Foods has US$2.52m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$5.1m, being 82% of its EBIT. So we don't think Lifeway Foods's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lifeway Foods that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

