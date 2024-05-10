Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) closed the most recent trading day at $26.90, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the dairy and cheese company had gained 29.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lifeway Foods in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 14, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying a 300% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $43 million, reflecting a 13.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

LWAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $180 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.33% and +12.41%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lifeway Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Lifeway Foods presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Lifeway Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19, so one might conclude that Lifeway Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Dairy Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

