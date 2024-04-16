Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) ended the recent trading session at $20.44, demonstrating a +1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the dairy and cheese company had gained 90.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lifeway Foods in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying a 300% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $43 million, indicating a 13.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $180 million, indicating changes of +33.33% and +12.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifeway Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.64% higher. Right now, Lifeway Foods possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Lifeway Foods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.22. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.98.

The Food - Dairy Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

