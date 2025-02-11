Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.49, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dairy and cheese company had lost 3.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lifeway Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.18, indicating a 30.77% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lifeway Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lifeway Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lifeway Foods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.52.

The Food - Dairy Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

