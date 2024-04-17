Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Price Target Increased by 28.13% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Lifeway Foods (NasdaqGM:LWAY) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 28.12% from the prior estimate of 16.32 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.30% from the latest reported closing price of 20.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeway Foods. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 14.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWAY is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.47% to 2,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 410K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 29.57% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 235K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 33.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 97K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 77.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 391.36% over the last quarter.

Lifeway Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

