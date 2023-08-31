Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.39% from the latest reported closing price of 10.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeway Foods. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWAY is 0.07%, an increase of 72.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.31% to 2,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 621K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 51.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 121.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 376K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 15.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 148K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lifeway Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.