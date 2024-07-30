Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Lifeway Foods (LWAY) reached $11.93, with a +0.85% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

The dairy and cheese company's stock has dropped by 3.82% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lifeway Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.17, showcasing a 19.05% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $46.5 million, indicating a 18.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $189.63 million, indicating changes of +6.67% and +18.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lifeway Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Lifeway Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lifeway Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.

The Food - Dairy Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 12, this industry ranks in the top 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

