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Lifeway Foods, Inc. Q1 Income Rises

May 14, 2026 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.674 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $3.540 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 36.7% to $63.012 million from $46.091 million last year.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.674 Mln. vs. $3.540 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $63.012 Mln vs. $46.091 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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