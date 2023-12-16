Lifeway Foods (FRA:LWF) Price Target Increased by 11.66% to 12.22

The average one-year price target for Lifeway Foods (FRA:LWF) has been revised to 12.22 / share. This is an increase of 11.66% from the prior estimate of 10.94 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.10 to a high of 12.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.41% from the latest reported closing price of 11.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeway Foods. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 35.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWF is 0.04%, a decrease of 39.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 2,065K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 373K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWF by 85.01% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 203K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWF by 3.31% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 131K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

