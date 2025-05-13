LIFEWAY FOODS Earnings Results: $LWAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIFEWAY FOODS ($LWAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $46,090,000, missing estimates of $49,470,000 by $-3,380,000.

LIFEWAY FOODS Insider Trading Activity

LIFEWAY FOODS insiders have traded $LWAY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 247,726 shares for an estimated $5,770,661 .

. EDWARD SMOLYANSKY sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $464,600

LIFEWAY FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of LIFEWAY FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

