LIFEWAY FOODS Earnings Results: $LWAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIFEWAY FOODS ($LWAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $46,090,000, missing estimates of $49,470,000 by $-3,380,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LWAY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LIFEWAY FOODS Insider Trading Activity
LIFEWAY FOODS insiders have traded $LWAY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LUDMILA SMOLYANSKY has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 247,726 shares for an estimated $5,770,661.
- EDWARD SMOLYANSKY sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $464,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LIFEWAY FOODS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of LIFEWAY FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 145,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,607,135
- TIG ADVISORS, LLC added 141,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,511,655
- VAZIRANI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 125,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,100,000
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 117,951 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,925,184
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 82,536 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,018,005
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 62,336 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,545,932
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 57,545 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,427,116
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.