Lifeway Foods announces expanded distribution deal in Dubai and U.A.E.

November 07, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) announced an expanded distribution agreement in the United Arab Emirates market. “The offering of 32oz Lifeway Kefir, 8oz Lactose-Free Lifeway Kefir, ProBugs and farmer cheese, exported from the United States, is expected to begin shipping in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will become available in supermarkets and hypermarkets in Dubai and across the Emirates,” the company stated.

