Lifeward Names Almog Adar As CFO; Shares Rise 4% Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD), a medical device company, on Wednesday announced that Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer Almog Adar has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Almog Adar joined the company in 2020 as Director of Finance and Corporate Financial Controller.

Adar has previously served as Controller of Infinya Recycling Ltd.

In the pre-market trading, Lifeward is 4.1082% higher at $0.7349 on the Nasdaq.

