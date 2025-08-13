Markets
LFWD

Lifeward Names Almog Adar As CFO; Shares Rise 4% Pre-Market

August 13, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD), a medical device company, on Wednesday announced that Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer Almog Adar has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Almog Adar joined the company in 2020 as Director of Finance and Corporate Financial Controller.

Adar has previously served as Controller of Infinya Recycling Ltd.

In the pre-market trading, Lifeward is 4.1082% higher at $0.7349 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LFWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.