Lifeward Ltd. Reports Continued Growth and Expansion in ReWalk Opportunities Amid Improved Operating Expenses

Lifeward reports financial results for Q1 2025, with revenue challenges offset by growth in AlterG and strong operational improvements.

Quiver AI Summary

Lifeward Ltd. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a continuing build-up of opportunities for the ReWalk exoskeleton with over 120 qualified leads. The company's revenue reached $5.0 million, showing a slight decline from $5.3 million in Q1 2024, with a significant 15% growth in AlterG revenue due to increased international demand. The launch of the ReWalk 7 exoskeleton in the U.S. followed FDA clearance, and a partnership with CorLife aims to enhance access for individuals with workers’ compensation claims. Operating expenses decreased to $7.0 million from $7.9 million year-over-year, leading to a reduced operating loss of $4.9 million compared to $6.5 million in 2024. With a cash balance of $5.7 million and no debt, Lifeward expresses optimism about achieving full-year revenue between $28 million and $30 million.

Potential Positives

U.S. pipeline of ReWalk opportunities continues to build with over 120 qualified leads, indicating strong future sales potential.

Closure of AlterG sites has resulted in reduced operating expenses, contributing to an improved expense trend.

Second consecutive quarter of AlterG revenue growth over 15%, highlighting ongoing sales momentum in that segment.

Achieved first approval from a major U.S. commercial health insurance company for payment of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton, expanding coverage opportunities beyond Medicare.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased from $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating a downward trend in sales.

Sales related to ReWalk Exoskeletons and other devices dropped to $1.7 million, down $0.8 million compared to the previous year, which raises concerns about demand and market acceptance.

The company reported an operating loss of $4.9 million for the quarter, although improved from the $6.5 million loss in the previous year, it still reflects ongoing financial challenges.

FAQ

What are the recent financial highlights for Lifeward Ltd.?

In Q1 2025, Lifeward reported a $5.0 million revenue, improved gross margin, and a net loss reduction compared to Q1 2024.

What is the ReWalk 7 exoskeleton?

The ReWalk 7 is Lifeward's latest personal exoskeleton, recently launched in the U.S. market after FDA clearance.

How has Lifeward improved its operating costs?

Lifeward reduced operating expenses by consolidating resources following the closure of AlterG sites, yielding better cost efficiency.

What can we expect from Lifeward's 2025 revenue projections?

Lifeward anticipates full-year revenue between $28 million to $30 million in 2025, maintaining a positive outlook.

How is Lifeward expanding its market reach?

Partnerships with companies like CorLife and BARMER aim to broaden distribution of ReWalk exoskeletons across various markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFWD Insider Trading Activity

$LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140

RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





U.S. pipeline of ReWalk opportunities continues to build with





over 120 qualified leads in process









Closure





of





AlterG sites





and resulting





consolidation





of resources and





reduced





expenditures





yields improved operating expense trend









Second consecutive quarter of AlterG revenue growth over 15%





reflecting continued sales momentum







MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Recent Highlights and Accomplishments for Lifeward









Launched the ReWalk 7, the newest generation of personal exoskeleton, in the U.S. market following FDA clearance in March.



Launched the ReWalk 7, the newest generation of personal exoskeleton, in the U.S. market following FDA clearance in March.



Achieved first approval of a claim by a major U.S. commercial health insurance company for payment of a ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton, marking a significant inflection point as Lifeward works to expand coverage beyond Medicare to the commercial health insurance segment.



Achieved first approval of a claim by a major U.S. commercial health insurance company for payment of a ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton, marking a significant inflection point as Lifeward works to expand coverage beyond Medicare to the commercial health insurance segment.



Established a new partnership with CorLife, a division of NuMotion, a healthcare services provider and benefits coordinator, for CorLife to exclusively distribute the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton to individuals with workers’ compensation claims, which the Company expects will achieve greater growth and penetration into the workers’ compensation market for exoskeletons.



Established a new partnership with CorLife, a division of NuMotion, a healthcare services provider and benefits coordinator, for CorLife to exclusively distribute the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton to individuals with workers’ compensation claims, which the Company expects will achieve greater growth and penetration into the workers’ compensation market for exoskeletons.



Expanded the partnership with MYOLYN to broaden Lifeward’s distribution rights of the MyoCycle FES Cycling Therapy System to include referral sales for home use applications, the largest market segment for functional electrical stimulation (“FES”) cycles.



Expanded the partnership with MYOLYN to broaden Lifeward’s distribution rights of the MyoCycle FES Cycling Therapy System to include referral sales for home use applications, the largest market segment for functional electrical stimulation (“FES”) cycles.



Signed an agreement with BARMER, Germany’s second largest statutory health insurance company, to streamline access to ReWalk Personal Exoskeletons for eligible beneficiaries, adding 8.5 million covered lives in Germany.







“During the first quarter of 2025, we experienced improvement in the throughput of Medicare claims submissions as a greater number of qualified leads moved towards the final stages of claims preparation,” said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer. “We also gained greater clarity on the documentation requirements for Medicare claims from the Medicare Administrative Contractors who process them, which we expect to result in shorter cycle time for approval and payment of future claims.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Revenue was $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.3 million during the first quarter of 2024, a decline of $0.3 million. Revenue related to the sale of ReWalk Exoskeletons, MyoCycles, and ReStore Exo-Suits was $1.7 million, down $0.8 million, compared to the prior year. This variance is due in part to a number of Medicare shipments from 2023 that were recognized as revenue of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 when the coverage and payment rate for personal exoskeletons were established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”). Revenue from the sale of AlterG products and services was $3.3 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 17%, from the first quarter of 2024. The growth in AlterG resulted primarily from greater demand from international customers.





Gross margin was 42.2% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 26.4% in the first quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the items listed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation table, adjusted gross margin was 42.2% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 33.7% in the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to a more favorable mix of ReWalk payors and operating leverage from the higher volume of AlterG systems sold, partially offset by transitional costs for the move of AlterG production to a contract manufacturer.





Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $7.0 million, compared to $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the items listed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation table, adjusted operating expenses were $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. This decline in expenses is primarily due to savings from the closure of the Company’s Fremont location and the resulting rationalization of resources and expenditures, and lower development costs due to the completion of the ReWalk 7 and the AlterG NEO programs.





Operating loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million, compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the items in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted operating loss was $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Net loss was $4.8 million, or $0.46 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.73 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the items in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation table, adjusted net loss was $4.6 million, or $0.44 per share, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.62 per share, during the first quarter of 2024.







Liquidity







As of March 31, 2025, Lifeward had $5.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet with no debt. Historically, the first quarter has the highest cash consumption due to seasonal factors, and the Company expects the quarterly cash burn to decline sequentially throughout the rest of the year. Following the end of the first quarter, the Company raised $0.5 million through its ATM facility.







2025 Financial Guidance







For 2025, Lifeward continues to expect full year revenue in the range of $28 million to $30 million.







Conference Call







Lifeward management will host its conference call as follows:









Date





May 15, 2025









Time





8:30 AM EST









Telephone





U.S:





1-833-316-0561













International:





1-412-317-0690













Israel:





1-80-9212373













Germany:





0800-6647650









Access code





Please reference the “Lifeward Earnings Call”









Webcast (live, listen-only and archive)









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5e35v6wk

















The archived webcast will be available via the following





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5e35v6wk





or through the “Investors” section on our website at





GoLifeward.com





.







About Lifeward







Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System.





Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit





GoLifeward.com





.





Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.







Forward-Looking Statements







In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company’s ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company believes that the use of non-GAAP accounting measures, including non-GAAP net loss, is helpful to its investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash share-based compensation expense and acquisition costs allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period. Each of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for the Company’s evaluation of its operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial data are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating loss or net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Lifeward’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue for the foreseeable future, to be a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees.





The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Lifeward urges investors to review the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.





Lifeward does not provide GAAP reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items that would be included in such a reconciliation, including, but not limited to, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, and earnout expense. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could be material to Lifeward’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.







Lifeward Media Relations:







Kathleen O’Donnell





Vice President, Marketing & New Business Development





Lifeward Ltd.





E: media@golifeward.com











Lifeward Investor Contact:







Mike Lawless





Chief Financial Officer





Lifeward Ltd.





E: ir@golifeward.com











































Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

















(Unaudited)

















(In thousands, except share and per share data)





















































Three Months Ended

























March 31,





























2025





















2024











































































Revenue









$





5,034













$





5,283

















Cost of revenues













2,912

















3,888

















Gross profit













2,122

















1,395

















Operating expenses:





























Research and development, net













918

















1,291

















Sales and marketing













3,837

















5,014

















General and administrative













2,220

















1,592

















Total operating expenses













6,975

















7,897

















Operating loss













(4,853





)













(6,502





)













Financial income, net













30

















232

















Loss before income taxes













(4,823





)













(6,270





)













Taxes on income













11

















6

















Net loss









$





(4,834





)









$





(6,276





)













Basic net loss per ordinary share









$





(0.46





)









$





(0.73





)













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share basic and diluted













10,486,151

















8,590,088































































Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















(In thousands)

















































































(Unaudited)













(Audited)

























March 31,













December 31,





























2025





















2024

















































Assets

































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents









$





5,728













$





6,746

















Restricted Cash













194

















197

















Trade receivables, net of credit losses of $216 and $160, respectively













5,165

















6,004

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,929

















1,624

















Inventories













6,802

















6,723

















Total current assets













19,818

















21,294













































Restricted cash and other long term assets













219

















240

















Operating lease right-of-use assets













457

















548

















Property and equipment, net













777

















867

















Goodwill













7,538

















7,538

















Total assets









$





28,809













$





30,487















































Liabilities and equity

































Current liabilities































Trade payables













4,466

















5,022

















Current maturities of operating leases













571

















858

















Other current liabilities













3,426

















3,737

















Earnout liability













608

















608

















Total current liabilities













9,071

















10,225













































Non-current operating leases













48

















22

















Other long-term liabilities













1,234

















1,391

















Shareholders’ equity













18,456

















18,849

















Total liabilities and equity









$





28,809













$





30,487































































Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















(Unaudited)

















(In thousands)





















































Three Months Ended

























March 31,





























2025





















2024















































Net Cash used in operating activities









$





(5,493





)









$





(7,673





)









































Net Cash used in investing activities













(5





)













-













































Net Cash provided by financing activities













4,471

















-













































Effect of Exchange rate changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash













7

















(15





)













Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













(1,020





)













(7,688





)













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period













7,108

















28,792

















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period









$





6,088













$





21,104



































































Lifeward Ltd. And subsidiaries

























(Unaudited)

























(In thousand)





















































Three Months Ended

























March 31,





























2025





















2024















































Revenues based on customer’s location:





























United States













3,209

















3,747

















Europe













1,336

















1,169

















Asia - Pacific













42

















180

















Rest of the world













447

















187

















Total Revenues









$





5,034













$





5,283



























































































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













Dollars in thousands, except per share data

















2025





















2024













































GAAP net loss













$









(4,834









)













$









(6,276









)













Adjustments:































Amortization of intangible assets













-

















831

















M&A transaction













-

















(467





)













Integration/Rebranding costs













-

















236

















Remeasurement of earnout liability













-

















(4





)













Stock-based compensation expenses













220

















381











































Non-GAAP net loss













$









(4,614









)













$









(5,299









)







































Shares used in net loss per share













10,486,151

















8,590,088











































Non-GAAP net loss per share













$









(0.44









)













$









(0.62









)





















































































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













March 31,





























2025





















2024

















Dollars in thousands













$













% of revenue













$













% of revenue

























































GAAP operating loss













$









(4,853









)













(96.4









)%













$









(6,502









)













(123.1









)%



























































Amortization of intangible assets













-













-

















831













15.7





%













M&A transaction













-













-

















(467





)









(8.8





)%













Integration/Rebranding costs













-













-

















236













4.5





%













Remeasurement of earnout liability













-













-

















(4





)









(0.1





)%













Stock-based compensation expenses













220













4.4





%













381













7.2





%























































Non-GAAP operating loss













$









(4,633









)













(92.0









)%













$









(5,525









)













(104.6









)%





























































































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













March 31,





























2025





















2024

















Dollars in thousands













$













% of revenue













$













% of revenue

























































GAAP gross profit













$









2,122

















42.2









%













$









1,395

















26.4









%













Adjustments:















































Amortization of intangible assets













-













-

















383













7.2





%













Stock-based compensation expenses













3













0.0





%













4













0.1





%























































Non-GAAP gross profit













$









2,125

















42.2









%













$









1,782

















33.7









%





























































































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













March 31,





























2025





















2024

















Dollars in thousands













$













% of revenue













$













% of revenue

























































GAAP research & development













$









918

















18.2









%













$









1,291

















24.4









%













Adjustments:















































Stock-based compensation expenses













(36





)









(0.7





)%













(46





)









(0.9





)%























































Non-GAAP research & development













$









882

















17.5









%













$









1,245

















23.5









%





























































































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













March 31,





























2025





















2024

















Dollars in thousands













$













% of revenue













$













% of revenue

























































GAAP sales & marketing













$









3,837

















76.2









%













$









5,014

















94.9









%













Adjustments:















































Amortization of intangible assets













-













-

















(382





)









(7.2





)%













Integration/Rebranding costs













-













-

















(193





)









(3.7





)%













Stock-based compensation expenses













(82





)









(1.6





)%













(111





)









(2.1





)%























































Non-GAAP sales & marketing













$









3,755

















74.6









%













$









4,328

















81.9









%

















































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,













March 31,





























2025





















2024

















Dollars in thousands













$













% of revenue













$













% of revenue

























































GAAP general & administrative













$









2,220

















44.1









%













$









1,592

















30.1









%













Adjustments:















































M&A transaction













-













-

















467













8.8





%













Amortization of intangible assets













-













-

















(66





)









(1.2





)%













Integration/Rebranding costs













-













-

















(43





)









(0.8





)%













Remeasurement of earnout liability













-













-

















4













0.1





%













Stock-based compensation expenses













(99





)









(2.0





)%













(220





)









(4.2





)%























































Non-GAAP general & administrative













$









2,121

















42.1









%













$









1,734

















32.8









%





















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.