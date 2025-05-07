Lifeward Ltd. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

Lifeward will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Quiver AI Summary

Lifeward Ltd., a leader in medical technology for individuals with disabilities, announced the release of its first quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for May 15, 2025, before market opening. CEO Larry Jasinski and CFO Mike Lawless will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss these results, accessible to analysts and investors via designated phone numbers and an online webcast. Lifeward, known for innovative rehabilitation solutions like the ReWalk Exoskeleton and AlterG Anti-Gravity system, aims to improve the lives of those with physical limitations. Founded in 2001, the company operates in the U.S., Israel, and Germany, and maintains a commitment to innovation in rehabilitation and recovery.

Potential Positives

The company is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

A conference call and live webcast will be hosted by key executives, providing a platform for direct communication with analysts and investors.

The release highlights Lifeward's commitment to innovation in medical technology, emphasizing their mission to improve the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities.

The mention of Lifeward's established product portfolio, including recognized innovations like the ReWalk Exoskeleton and AlterG Anti-Gravity system, showcases the company’s leadership in the field of rehabilitation technology.

Potential Negatives

The announcement includes a specific date for financial results, suggesting that the company has distinct financial performance expectations that may not be favorable if not met.



The reliance on a conference call and webcast for communicating financial results might indicate previous issues with transparency or shareholder communication.



The press release does not provide any preliminary financial data or other metrics to gauge the company's current performance, which may raise concerns about the company's financial health.

FAQ

When will Lifeward release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Lifeward will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, before markets open.

What time is the Lifewardearnings call

The Lifewardearnings callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT on May 15, 2025.

How can I access the Lifewardearnings call

Analysts and investors can access theearnings callby calling 1-833-316-0561 (U.S. toll-free).

Where can I find the Lifeward conference call webcast?

The webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website under the "Investors" section or via a provided link.

What products does Lifeward offer for physical rehabilitation?

Lifeward offers innovative products like the ReWalk Exoskeleton and AlterG Anti-Gravity system for rehabilitation and recovery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFWD Insider Trading Activity

$LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140

RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, May 15, 2025.





Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the financial results. To access the call, analysts and investors may utilize the following:









Toll free (U.S.)





1-833-316-0561









International (U.S)





1-412-317-0690









Germany





0800-6647650









Israel





1-80-9212373









Access Code





Please reference the “Lifeward Earnings Call”





















The conference call will be webcast live and the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company’s website at



GoLifeward.com



in the "Investors" section, or through the following link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5e35v6wk



. An archived webcast will also be available on the company's website.







About Lifeward







Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.





Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit



GoLifeward.com



.





Lifeward



®



, ReWalk



®



, ReStore



®



and Alter G



®



are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.







Lifeward Media Relations:







Kathleen O’Donnell





Vice President, Marketing & New Business Development





Lifeward Ltd.





E:



media@golifeward.com









Lifeward Investor Contact:







Mike Lawless





Chief Financial Officer





Lifeward Ltd.





E:



ir@golifeward.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.