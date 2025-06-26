Lifeward Ltd. Closes Public Offering of 4 Million Shares Raising $2.6 Million

Lifeward Ltd. closed a public offering of 4 million shares, raising approximately $2.6 million for business growth and operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Lifeward Ltd., a medical technology company focused on improving the lives of individuals with physical limitations, announced the successful completion of a public offering of 4,000,000 ordinary shares and accompanying warrants at a price of $0.65 per share. The offering, which generated approximately $2.6 million in gross proceeds before expenses, was facilitated by H.C. Wainwright & Co. The ordinary warrants, which have an exercise price of $0.65, are immediately exercisable and will expire in five years. Lifeward plans to utilize the net proceeds for commercial efforts, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The offering was registered with the SEC, and Lifeward is committed to innovation in rehabilitation technology, offering products such as the ReWalk Exoskeleton and the AlterG Anti-Gravity System.

Potential Positives

Lifeward successfully closed a public offering of 4,000,000 ordinary shares and accompanying warrants, raising approximately $2.6 million in gross proceeds, which will support its ongoing commercial efforts and working capital.

The potential to raise an additional $2.6 million through the exercise of the accompanying ordinary warrants emphasizes the company's growth strategy and market confidence.

The press release highlights Lifeward's commitment to innovation in medical technology, as it offers a range of life-changing products for individuals with physical limitations or disabilities.

Potential Negatives

The company raised only $2.6 million in gross proceeds, which may indicate financial struggles or a lack of investor confidence given the significant dilution of shares involved in the offering.

The offering price of $0.65 per share is low, suggesting the company may be undervalued in the eyes of investors, potentially affecting future capital-raising efforts.

There is uncertainty regarding the exercise of the ordinary warrants, with no assurance that they will be exercised, which could limit potential funds available for the company's intended use.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Lifeward's recent public offering?

The offering aims to support Lifeward's commercial efforts, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

How many shares were sold in Lifeward's public offering?

Lifeward sold an aggregate of 4,000,000 ordinary shares and accompanying warrants in the offering.

What is the exercise price of the ordinary warrants?

The ordinary warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 per ordinary share.

Who acted as the placement agent for Lifeward's offering?

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for Lifeward's public offering.

Where can I find more information about the offering prospectus?

Electronic copies of the final prospectus are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFWD Insider Trading Activity

$LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,909 shares for an estimated $2,405

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 4,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 4,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares, at a combined public offering price of $0.65 per ordinary share and associated ordinary warrant. The ordinary warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 per ordinary share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire on the five-year anniversary of the issuance date.





H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.





The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $2.6 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The potential additional gross proceeds to the Company from the ordinary warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $2.6 million. No assurance can be given that any of the ordinary warrants will be exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for its continuing commercial efforts, working capital and general corporate purposes.





The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-288172), as amended, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 25, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at



placements@hcwco.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Lifeward Ltd.







Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity System, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System. Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany.





Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.







Forward-Looking Statements







In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include statements related to the intended use of proceeds from the offering, the exercise of the ordinary warrants prior to their expiration and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Lifeward’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, are more fully discussed in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 7, 2025 and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, Lifeward undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Lifeward Media Relations:







Kathleen O’Donnell





Vice President, Marketing & New Business Development





Lifeward Ltd.





E:





media@golifeward.com











Lifeward Investor Contact:







Mike Lawless





Chief Financial Officer





Lifeward Ltd.





E:



ir@golifeward.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.