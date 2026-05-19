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Lifeward Ltd. Appoints Keith Rose As Chief Medical Officer

May 19, 2026 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Keith Rose as Chief Medical Officer.

Rose previously served as Vice President, Medical Affairs and Medical Director, Neurosciences at the company and will lead Lifeward's global medical strategy.

Rose brings more than 30 years of experience in rehabilitation medicine, neuroscience, medical affairs and patient care across the medical technology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Before joining Lifeward in 2023, Rose held senior medical affairs and clinical leadership roles at Biocodex, Novocure, Ipsen Bioscience, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Indivior.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Grant said the promotion supports the company's efforts to expand its rehabilitation technology portfolio and advance newly acquired biomedical assets.

On Monday, Lifeward closed trading 1.79% lesser at 6.58 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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