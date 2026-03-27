Lifeward (LFWD) Price Target Increased by 344.44% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Lifeward (NasdaqCM:LFWD) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 344.44% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 223.81% from the latest reported closing price of $6.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeward. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFWD is 0.00%, an increase of 82.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.64% to 704K shares. The put/call ratio of LFWD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 130K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 83K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing a decrease of 41.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFWD by 44.04% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 81K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 43.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFWD by 33.94% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 69K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 43.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFWD by 42.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 64K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFWD by 42,584.29% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.