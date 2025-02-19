Lifeward CEO Larry Jasinski To Retire, Shares Slide

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD), Wednesday announced the retirement of Larry Jasinski as chief executive officer. He had served 13 years and will continue through the second quarter for transition to a successor.

Currently, shares are at $1.93, down 3.5 percent on a volume of 101,052.

The company said it has appointed a special committee to search for the next CEO.

In view of the CEO transition, Lifeward will reschedule its planned February 20th virtual investor event until later in 2025 after the hiring of the new CEO.

The Company expects the full year preliminary revenue of approximately $25.7 million, in line with its guidance range of $25 million to $26 million.

Projection for operating expenses for the full year is approximately $33.4 million, including about $5.7 million in restructuring and impairment expenses.

