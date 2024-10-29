LifeVantage reports Q1 EPS 15c, one-estimate 15c

Reports Q1 revenue $47.2M, consensus $49.8M.”It’s an incredible time to be at LifeVantage (LFVN) as we just launched the MindBody GLP-1 System(TM), an amazing innovation targeting consumers searching for an effective, sustainable weight management solution. This product, launched on October 11th, significantly expands our total addressable market and the initial response from our independent Consultants and customers has been overwhelming,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “In the first quarter, we again delivered solid profitability metrics despite lower revenues, including an increase of 11% in Adjusted EBITDA and a 160 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin. We continue to focus on optimizing our cost structure while also being strategic with our investments in growth and innovation. Combined with our strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to deliver future growth and significant long-term value for stockholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LFVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.