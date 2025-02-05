LIFEVANTAGE Earnings Results: $LFVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIFEVANTAGE ($LFVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $67,760,000, missing estimates of $68,741,543 by $-981,543.

LIFEVANTAGE Insider Trading Activity

LIFEVANTAGE insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARRY PAUL MAURO has made 5 purchases buying 1,600 shares for an estimated $11,848 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARWIN LEWIS has made 3 purchases buying 578 shares for an estimated $7,250 and 0 sales.

LIFEVANTAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of LIFEVANTAGE stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

