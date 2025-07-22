LifeVantage Corporation Reports Over 200% Increase in GLP-1 from Latest MindBody GLP-1 System Clinical Study

LifeVantage announces improved results from its MindBody GLP-1 System clinical trials, showing over 200% average increase in GLP-1.

LifeVantage Corporation has revealed promising new results from its second human clinical study on the MindBody GLP-1 System™, showing a significant increase in GLP-1 production of over 200%, compared to the previously reported 140%. This critical hormone is essential for appetite regulation and metabolic health. The study, which combined data from two trials, also indicated an average weight loss of 11 pounds within 12 weeks for participants, with some losing up to 25 pounds, alongside notable improvements in body composition and relationships with food. Participants reported decreased cravings for sugar, fast food, and snacks, and increased ability to eat for health. These findings reinforce LifeVantage's commitment to evidence-based innovations that support sustainable wellness through the activation of the body's natural processes.

Results from the second clinical study of the MindBody GLP-1 System show over a 200% average increase in GLP-1, reinforcing product efficacy.

Participants demonstrated an average weight loss of 11 pounds within 12 weeks, with some losing up to 25 pounds, indicating strong results for potential customers.

Notable behavioral changes were reported, with 95% of participants experiencing decreased sugar cravings, suggesting positive lifestyle impacts.

The completion of an independent trial for the international formula validates the company's commitment to science-backed innovation and expands its market reach.

Results emphasized in the study may raise regulatory scrutiny since the claims relate to weight loss and metabolism, which are heavily monitored by authorities.

The press release includes disclaimers indicating that results may vary, hinting at the potential for consumer disappointment regarding product efficacy.

Despite promising data, the company's reliance on independent studies could lead to questions about the legitimacy and rigor of the research backing its claims.

What are the key findings of the MindBody GLP-1 System clinical studies?

The studies showed over 200% increase in GLP-1, average weight loss of 11 pounds, and reduced body fat percentages.

How does the MindBody GLP-1 System support metabolic health?

The system stimulates the body's natural production of GLP-1, improving appetite regulation and encouraging sustainable metabolic health.

What percentage of participants experienced decreased cravings?

95% reported decreased sugar cravings, 89% reported less fast-food cravings, and 86% reported lower cravings for salt and soda.

What is LifeVantage's commitment to innovation?

LifeVantage focuses on science-backed innovations, ensuring their products empower health through natural activation at the cellular level.

Where can I learn more about the MindBody GLP-1 System?

Visit www.lifevantage.com for detailed information about the MindBody GLP-1 System and related wellness offerings.

$LFVN insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND B GREER sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $161,221

MICHAEL A BEINDORFF sold 5,850 shares for an estimated $114,309

CYNTHIA LATHAM sold 4,450 shares for an estimated $89,089

CARL AURE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,746 shares for an estimated $36,768

GARRY PAUL MAURO has made 7 purchases buying 2,150 shares for an estimated $26,337 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARWIN LEWIS has made 2 purchases buying 379 shares for an estimated $4,873 and 0 sales.

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $LFVN stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeVantage Corporation





(Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced new results from its second human clinical study on the





MindBody GLP-1 System™





, revealing even more compelling outcomes across a broader participant base.





When researchers combined data from the most recent clinical trial completed in April 2025, with findings from the initial trial conducted in fall 2024, the average increase of GLP-1 improved to over 200% – a significant rise from the previously reported 140%. GLP-1 is a critical hormone that supports appetite regulation, metabolic health, and fat processing. This enhanced result further reinforces the effectiveness of the MindBody GLP-1 System in promoting sustainable, natural wellness through Activation.*‡‡





“These findings validate the effectiveness of our natural approach to stimulating the body’s own production of GLP-1 and other key metabolic hormones,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of R&D and Regulatory at LifeVantage. “The MindBody GLP-1 System and living an activated lifestyle produces meaningful, lasting results – helping people manage cravings, improve self-control, and support sustainable metabolic health naturally. We remain committed to delivering evidence-based innovations that empower health from within.*”





Key findings from LifeVantage’s U.S. clinical studies on the MindBody GLP-1 System include:







Over 200% average increase in GLP-1 over 12 weeks



Average weight loss of 11 pounds within 12 weeks, with some participants losing up to 25 pounds



Average weight loss of 11 pounds within 12 weeks, with some participants losing up to 25 pounds



Up to 9% decrease in total body fat percentage



Up to 24% decrease in visceral fat



Up to 9% decrease in subcutaneous fat



Up to 6% increase in skeletal muscle



100% of weight lost was from fat, not muscle



In addition to these physical results, participants reported notable changes in their relationship with food:







95% reported decreased sugar cravings



89% reported decreased fast-food cravings



86% reported decreased cravings for salt and soda



85% now eat for health instead of emotions



81% reported increased ability to resist snacking



89% ate less at meals



86% reported feeling less hungry



§§













Additionally, LifeVantage completed an independent 12-week human clinical trial of the international formula, known as the MB System, affirming the Company’s commitment to science-backed innovation across global markets. The study was conducted by Lighthouse Research and demonstrated an average increase in GLP-1 production of over 200%



‡‡



along with significant improvements in body composition



‡



and eating behaviors.





To learn more about the clinical trial findings or explore how the MindBody GLP-1 System can fit into your wellness routine, visit www.lifevantage.com.







About LifeVantage Corporation







LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes, and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit





www.lifevantage.com.*















‡‡ Results based on the averaged data of two 12-week randomized human clinical studies.













ΩΩ Results based on a randomized 12-week human clinical study (Study A, N=56).













§§ Results based on a randomized 12-week human clinical study (Study B, N=107).













‡ Results may vary. Typical weight loss using this product in a 12-week weight management program is 1–2 pounds per week. This product should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss program.









*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.







Public Relations Contact:





CerconeBrownCompany





lifevantage@cerconebrown.com





Investor Relations Contact:





Reed Anderson, ICR





(646) 277-1260





reed.anderson@icrinc.com



