LifeVantage Corporation to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming financial results demonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

Scheduled investor conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with management, potentially increasing investor confidence.

Company highlights its innovative product line, which may attract interest from health-conscious consumers and investors alike.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide specific financial expectations or guidance ahead of the earnings release could lead to uncertainty among investors, potentially affecting stock performance.

The press release does not address any recent market challenges or competition in the health and wellness sector, which may raise concerns about the company's future positioning.

FAQ

What is the date of LifeVantage's upcoming financial results release?

LifeVantage will release its financial results on May 6, 2025, after the stock market closes.

What time is the investor conference call scheduled?

The investor conference call is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time on May 6, 2025.

How can investors participate in the conference call?

Investors can join by dialing (877) 704-4453 in the U.S. or (201) 389-0920 internationally.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available starting two hours after the call until May 20, 2025.

Where can I find more information about LifeVantage Corporation?

More information is available on the LifeVantage website at www.lifevantage.com.

$LFVN Insider Trading Activity

$LFVN insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND B GREER sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $161,221

MICHAEL A BEINDORFF sold 5,850 shares for an estimated $114,309

CYNTHIA LATHAM sold 4,450 shares for an estimated $89,089

DARWIN LEWIS purchased 227 shares for an estimated $3,631

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $LFVN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFVN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFVN forecast page.

$LFVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LFVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $35.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.





Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13752773, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13752773.





There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at



https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations



or directly at



https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1713783&tp_key=2ae12c0924



. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.







About LifeVantage Corporation









LifeVantage Corporation



(Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit



www.lifevantage.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Reed Anderson, ICR





(646) 277-1260





reed.anderson@icrinc.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.