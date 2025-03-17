LifeVantage Corporation Expands MindBody GLP-1 System™ to International Markets Following Significant Revenue Growth

LifeVantage expands its MindBody GLP-1 System™ internationally after notable U.S. revenue growth, targeting holistic wellness and metabolic health.

Quiver AI Summary

LifeVantage Corporation is expanding its MindBody GLP-1 System™ internationally after experiencing a 49% increase in U.S. revenue in Q2 of fiscal year 2024, driven by the system’s success and supporting clinical data. The MB System™ launched on March 15 in Japan for consumers, and will be available to customers in several other regions including Australia, Europe, and Mexico by April 25. This product is designed to naturally enhance the body's GLP-1 production, addressing growing consumer demand for holistic health solutions. LifeVantage plans to further expand into the Philippines and Canada later this year, emphasizing their commitment to natural health solutions worldwide.

Potential Positives

LifeVantage is successfully expanding its MindBody GLP-1 System™ to international markets, indicating strong global growth potential.

The company experienced a significant 49% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q2 revenue, showcasing the success of the GLP-1 System in the U.S. market.

The MB System™ aligns with rising global demand for sustainable health solutions and holistic wellness, tapping into the lucrative GLP-1 pharmaceutical market projected to grow substantially.

Future market expansions planned for the Philippines, Taiwan, and Canada demonstrate LifeVantage's commitment to global reach and product accessibility.

Potential Negatives

Potential regulatory challenges in different international markets could pose risks to timely market entry and product acceptance.

There is no guarantee that the MB System™ will achieve the same success in international markets as it did in the U.S., which could impact future revenue growth.

The reliance on independent Consultants for sales could lead to inconsistencies in customer experience and brand perception internationally.

FAQ

What is the MindBody GLP-1 System™?

The MindBody GLP-1 System™ is a product designed to activate the body's natural GLP-1 production for improved metabolic health and wellness.

When did the MB System™ launch internationally?

The MB System™ launched on March 15, 2025, for LifeVantage Consultants in multiple countries, with broader customer access starting April 25.

How does the MB System™ support weight management?

The MB System™ supports weight management by naturally enhancing the body's metabolism, gut health, and hormone regulation through GLP-1 activation.

What are the future plans for the MB System™?

LifeVantage plans to launch the MB System™ in the Philippines, Taiwan, and Canada later in 2025, completing its global rollout.

Where can I find more information about LifeVantage products?

For more information about LifeVantage products, visit their official website at www.lifevantage.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFVN Insider Trading Activity

$LFVN insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND B GREER sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $161,221

MICHAEL A BEINDORFF sold 5,850 shares for an estimated $114,309

CYNTHIA LATHAM sold 4,450 shares for an estimated $89,089

DARWIN LEWIS has made 3 purchases buying 578 shares for an estimated $7,250 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LFVN stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFVN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFVN forecast page.

$LFVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LFVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $35.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeVantage Corporation











®







(Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, is extending its groundbreaking MindBody GLP-1 System™ to international markets. This expansion comes after a 49% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q2 revenue ending December 31, 2024, in the U.S., largely driven by the system’s success, and clinical data on that formula reinforcing its effectiveness in supporting GLP-1 production.





The MB System™, as the product is known internationally, launched on March 15 for both LifeVantage Consultants and Customers in Japan. On the same date, it became available exclusively to Consultants in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK, Mexico, and Thailand. Customers in these regions gain access starting April 25.





The MB System™ is designed to naturally activate the body's own GLP-1 production, providing a range of long-term health benefits that expand to weight management and beyond.*





“Consumers worldwide are seeking sustainable health solutions that go beyond short-term, unsustainable weight management,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “The MB System™ works harmoniously with the body, empowering individuals to naturally enhance their metabolic health in alignment with their lifestyle and wellness objectives.”*







Meeting a Growing Global Demand







Interest in GLP-1 and metabolic health is rising worldwide.





The global GLP-1 pharmaceutical market





alone was valued at $53.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 to 2030, reaching approximately $156.71 billion by 2030**.





In many regions, the focus is on holistic wellness, metabolic balance, and overall vitality in addition to weight management. The MB System™ aligns with this perspective by supporting the body's natural ability to regulate metabolism, gut health, and hormone function—key factors in long-term health.*





“The research that is emerging on all the positive health benefits of the GLP-1 hormone continues to excite us,” said Lisa Barnes, Vice President of Research & Development and Regulatory at LifeVantage. “From gut and digestive benefits, heart and cardiovascular benefits, and the health of other critical organs like the kidneys and liver, GLP-1 is a hormone essential for our longevity and vitality. We are so proud of this product and the clinically shown efficacy in activating the body’s own production of the hormone.”







Looking Ahead: Future Market Expansions







Early this summer, LifeVantage will launch the MB System™ in the Philippines and Taiwan, followed by Canada later in the year, completing the global rollout and reinforcing our commitment to providing natural Activation solutions worldwide.





For more information, visit





LifeVantage.com





.







About LifeVantage Corporation











LifeVantage Corporatio



n



(Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit





www.lifevantage.com





.*







*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.









**https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market













Public Relations Contact:







Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany





(704) 923-6378









lifevantage@cerconebrown.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Reed Anderson, ICR





(646) 277-1260









reed.anderson@icrinc.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.