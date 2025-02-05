LifeVantage Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.04 per Share

LifeVantage announces a $0.04 quarterly cash dividend, payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record.

LifeVantage Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock, which will be distributed to stockholders on March 17, 2025, to those on record as of March 3, 2025. The firm, a leader in health and wellness products, particularly in nutrigenomics, offers a range of scientifically validated products such as the Protandim® line and TrueScience® products. Founded in 2003 and based in Lehi, Utah, LifeVantage sells its products through independent consultants and emphasizes the customization of health solutions based on individual biology. The company also included a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, acknowledging the potential variability in future dividends and performance due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The approval of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share signifies the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment reflects the company's financial stability and positive cash flow, which can enhance investor confidence.

The scheduled payment date of March 17, 2025, indicates a structured and timely approach to shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend may signal limited cash flow, which can raise concerns among investors regarding the company's capacity for growth and reinvestment.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements emphasizes uncertainty in future performance, which could instill doubt among stakeholders about the company's strategic direction and financial stability.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties, such as the deterioration of the global economic environment, could lead to increased investor apprehension about the company's resilience in challenging market conditions.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by LifeVantage Corporation?

LifeVantage Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on March 17, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

What products does LifeVantage offer?

LifeVantage offers a range of products including Protandim®, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, and AXIO® energy drinks.

What is the focus of LifeVantage's research?

LifeVantage focuses on nutrigenomics, studying how nutrition can activate health processes at the cellular level.

How can I learn more about LifeVantage Corporation?

More information about LifeVantage Corporation can be found on their website at www.lifevantage.com.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock, which will be paid March 17, 2025 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.







About LifeVantage Corporation











LifeVantage Corporation





(Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit





www.lifevantage.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding expected financial performance, including revenue and margins, executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Reed Anderson, ICR





(646) 277-1260





reed.anderson@icrinc.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.