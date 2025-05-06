LifeVantage Corporation Announces 12.5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.045 per Share

LifeVantage increases quarterly cash dividend by 12.5% to $0.045 per share, payable June 13, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

LifeVantage Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share, an increase of 12.5% from the previous quarter, to be paid on June 13, 2025, to stockholders recorded by May 30, 2025. The company, based in Lehi, Utah, specializes in health and wellness products that promote optimal cellular health and offers a range of products, including the Protandim® family, skin care items, and pet supplements. Founded in 2003, LifeVantage emphasizes the science of nutrigenomics and allows independent consultants to market its products. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks, advising stakeholders not to overly rely on predicted financial performance or dividend payments.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share, demonstrating the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend represents a 12.5% increase over the previous quarter, indicating positive financial performance and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate significant uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, which could impact investor confidence.

The cautionary note on dividends suggests that while current dividends may be increasing, future dividends are not guaranteed and could vary significantly.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties affecting the company underscores potential vulnerabilities that might deter investors.

FAQ

What is the new cash dividend amount announced by LifeVantage?

LifeVantage has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share, representing a 12.5% increase from the previous quarter.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be paid on June 13, 2025, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.

What products does LifeVantage Corporation offer?

LifeVantage offers products such as the Protandim® line, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, and AXIO® nootropic energy drinks, among others.

What is LifeVantage's expertise in health and wellness?

LifeVantage specializes in nutrigenomics, focusing on how nutrition and natural compounds can activate optimal health at the cellular level.

How can I get more information about LifeVantage?

For more information, visit LifeVantage's official website at www.lifevantage.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFVN Insider Trading Activity

$LFVN insiders have traded $LFVN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND B GREER sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $161,221

MICHAEL A BEINDORFF sold 5,850 shares for an estimated $114,309

CYNTHIA LATHAM sold 4,450 shares for an estimated $89,089

DARWIN LEWIS purchased 227 shares for an estimated $3,631

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $LFVN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFVN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFVN forecast page.

$LFVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LFVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $35.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



SALT LAKE CITY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share of common stock, which will be paid June 13, 2025 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025. This represents an increase in the dividend amount by 12.5% over the previous quarter.







About LifeVantage Corporation











LifeVantage Corporation





(Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit





www.lifevantage.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding expected financial performance, including revenue and margins, executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Reed Anderson, ICR





(646) 277-1260





reed.anderson@icrinc.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.