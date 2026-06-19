Lifetime Brands vs. SharkNinja: Which Stock Is the Better Bet Now?

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT and SharkNinja, Inc. SN are both benefiting from product innovation and improving operational execution. Lifetime Brands is focused on pricing actions, cost discipline, supply-chain improvements and brand expansion, while SharkNinja continues to drive growth through product innovation, category expansion, international growth and company-wide AI initiatives. The key question for investors is which company offers the more compelling opportunity today.

The Case for LCUT

Lifetime Brands continues to strengthen its competitive position through sustained investments in product innovation and category development. The company has maintained its focus on launching products despite a challenging industry environment, allowing it to capture consumer trends and secure additional shelf space with retail partners. Management believes that these efforts have helped differentiate the company from competitors and support long-term growth.



The Kitchen Tools segment remains a key growth pillar for the company. Farberware delivered strong performance across channels, while KitchenAid continued to recover following a market share reset at Walmart. The recent relaunch of Farberware kitchen tools and the introduction of KitchenAid storage products have generated encouraging customer response, providing momentum for continued growth through 2026.



Home Solutions has emerged as one of Lifetime Brands' strongest-performing businesses. The segment grew 22.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by higher sales in warehouse club and dollar-store channels. Management highlighted strong performance across home décor offerings, with brands such as Elements helping expand retailer interest and distribution opportunities.



The Dolly Parton brand continues to be an important contributor to the company's growth strategy. Dolly-branded products generated approximately $18 million in sales during 2025 across home decor, kitchen tools, dinnerware and cutlery categories. Management expects substantial growth in 2026 as the brand expands beyond its current distribution footprint and gains placement with additional retailers.



Lifetime Brands is also enhancing its operational capabilities through infrastructure investments and restructuring initiatives. The new Hagerstown distribution center is now operational and adds approximately 327,000 square feet of incremental capacity, while Project Concord is expected to improve the profitability of the company's international operations. Management expects 2026 net sales of $650-$700 million and adjusted EBITDA of $53.5-$56 million, reflecting confidence in the company's strategic initiatives and operating momentum.

The Case for SN

SharkNinja continues to strengthen its position in the home-appliance market through its three-pillar growth strategy of expanding into new and adjacent categories, gaining share in existing categories and accelerating international expansion. Management highlighted that all three pillars contributed to the first-quarter 2026 results, helping the company deliver 15.6% net sales growth and its 12th consecutive quarter of double-digit organic net sales growth despite weakness across many of the broader categories in which it competes.



Innovation remains at the center of SharkNinja's growth model. The company recently expanded its portfolio to 39 product subcategories and remains on track to add another subcategory in 2026. New launches such as BlastBoss and ChillPill demonstrate SharkNinja's ability to identify consumer needs and develop differentiated solutions. Management noted strong consumer engagement around these products, with ChillPill generating 10s of millions of social-media impressions within its first month on the market.



SharkNinja's core categories continue to deliver strong growth and provide the foundation for future expansion. In the first quarter, cleaning appliance sales increased 17%, cooking and beverage appliance sales rose 19.8%, and beauty and home-environment appliance sales jumped 40.8%. Management highlighted continued momentum in skincare products, the Ninja Luxe Cafe platform and the company's cleaning franchise, demonstrating the breadth of demand across its portfolio.



International expansion remains one of the company's most significant growth opportunities. First-quarter international sales increased 31.6%, significantly outpacing domestic growth of 8.4%. Management attributed this performance to continued geographic expansion and successful introductions of existing product categories into new international markets, resulting in broad-based strength across regions.



SharkNinja is also embracing artificial intelligence as a key strategic initiative. Through its JailBreak SharkNinja program, the company is deploying AI across consumer insights, product development, marketing, supply-chain operations and omnichannel initiatives. Management believes that AI can influence every part of the business, helping improve productivity, generate new insights and support future innovation.



SharkNinja raised its 2026 outlook and expects net sales growth of 11.5-12.5%, adjusted EBITDA of $1.29-$1.30 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $6-$6.10. Supported by strong execution across its growth strategy, continued innovation and expanding global operations, SharkNinja appears well-positioned to sustain its momentum through 2026.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for LCUT & SN?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 3.6% and a decline of 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next financial year, the consensus estimate indicates an 3% rise in sales and 36.3% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has increased 12 cents over the past 60 days, while for the next fiscal year, it has improved by 22 cents.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SharkNinja’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 12.4% and 15.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next financial year, the consensus estimate indicates a 10.4% rise in sales and 13.9% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current and next financial years has been revised upward by 10 cents and 12 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Assessing Recent Stock Performances of LCUT & SN

Lifetime Brands’ shares have skyrocketed 84.7% over the past three months. Meanwhile, SharkNinja’s stock has gained 43.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dive Into Stock Valuations of LCUT & SN

Lifetime Brands is trading at a trailing price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.28, above its median of 0.17 in the last three years. SharkNinja’s trailing 12-month P/S multiple sits at 3.04, above its median of 2.36 in the last three years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LCUT or SN: Which Offers Greater Potential?

Lifetime Brands emerges as the stronger investment candidate, supported by its product innovation, expanding brand portfolio, growing momentum in Home Solutions and Kitchen Tools, and ongoing operational improvement initiatives. Its ability to capture consumer trends, secure additional retail shelf space, expand the Dolly Parton brand and enhance profitability through supply-chain investments and restructuring efforts has also contributed to stronger recent share-price performance.



In contrast, SharkNinja continues to benefit from innovation, category expansion and international growth, but its significantly higher valuation makes Lifetime Brands the more attractive risk-reward opportunity for investors at present.



Lifetime Brands currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas SharkNinja has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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