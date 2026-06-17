Lifetime Brands Stock Soars 105% in 3 Months: Should You Book Profits?

Shares of Lifetime Brands LCUT have skyrocketed 105.3% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Consumer Products – Discretionary industry's decline of 0.5%. Also, this leading global designer, developer and marketer of kitchenware and home products has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector’s return of 0.4% and the S&P 500's rally of 14.5% during the same period. The stock now sits 14.9% below its 52-week high of $9.80 reached in May.

LCUT’s Past 3-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has comfortably outperformed its key peers such as Helen of Troy Limited HELE, SharkNinja, Inc. SN and Whirlpool Corporation WHR over the past three months. Helen of Troy, SharkNinja and Whirlpool have posted growth of 89.5% and 32.7%, and a decline of 26.2%, respectively.

LCUT vs. Peer Performances



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Closing at $8.34 in yesterday’s trading session, Lifetime Brands is trading above its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages of $7.72 and $4.73, respectively, indicating a favorable technical setup for the stock.

LCUT Trades Above 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands Strengthens Market Position Through Innovation

Lifetime Brands continues to strengthen its competitive position through sustained investments in product innovation and category development. The company has maintained its focus on launching products despite a challenging industry environment, allowing it to capture consumer trends and secure additional shelf space with retail partners. Management believes that these efforts have helped differentiate the company from competitors and support long-term growth.



The Kitchen Tools segment remains a key growth pillar for the company. Farberware delivered strong performance across channels, while KitchenAid continued to recover following a market share reset at Walmart. The recent relaunch of Farberware kitchen tools and the introduction of KitchenAid storage products have generated encouraging customer response, providing momentum for continued growth through 2026.



Home décor has emerged as one of Lifetime Brands’ fastest-growing businesses. The Home Solutions segment grew nearly 23% in the first quarter of 2026, driven by strong demand in warehouse club and dollar-store channels. Successful product development under brands such as Elements and Macassa has increased retailer interest, creating a favorable cycle of stronger sell-through and expanding distribution opportunities.



The Dolly Parton brand continues to be an important contributor to the company’s growth strategy. The brand has expanded across home decor, kitchen tools, dinnerware and cutlery categories, generating approximately $18 million in sales in 2025. Management expects substantial growth in 2026 as Dolly-branded products gain placement with additional retailers and expand beyond their current distribution channels.



Lifetime Brands is also enhancing its operational capabilities through infrastructure investments. The new Hagerstown, MD, distribution center is now operational, providing additional capacity and supporting greater fulfillment efficiency. Alongside ongoing international restructuring efforts under Project Concord, these initiatives are expected to improve productivity, lower costs and strengthen the company’s ability to support future growth.

LCUT’s Upward Estimate Revisions Raise Optimism

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current financial year projects a 3.6% year-over-year increase in sales and a 9.9% decline in EPS. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 3% rise in sales and 36.3% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current and next fiscal years has increased by 12 cents and 22 cents to 73 cents and $1, respectively, over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LCUT’s Valuation Snapshot

The company is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.28, which positions it at a discount compared with the industry’s average of 2.94 and the sector's 2.32.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This valuation positioning becomes clearer when viewed alongside key peers. While LCUT trades at a premium to Whirlpool (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 0.17), it trades at a discount to Helen of Troy (0.37) and SharkNinja (2.56).

How to Play LCUT Stock?

Lifetime Brands presents an attractive opportunity, supported by strong momentum in its Kitchen Tools and Home Solutions businesses, growing contributions from the Dolly Parton brand, and continued investments in product innovation. The company is also benefiting from operational improvements, including its new distribution center and international restructuring initiatives, which should support efficiency gains and profitability over time.



In addition, upward earnings estimate revisions, improving growth prospects and a valuation that remains well below industry averages provide a favorable risk-reward profile. Given these factors, existing investors may consider maintaining or gradually increasing their positions, while new investors could look for pullbacks following the stock's sharp rally to build exposure to the long-term growth story.



Lifetime Brands currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.