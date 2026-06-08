Lifetime Brands' Sales Growth Reflects Strength Across Core Categories

Lifetime Brands LCUT delivered solid sales growth in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting strong performance across several of its core product categories. Net sales increased 2.4% year over year to $143.5 million, supported by pricing actions, product innovation and improved operational execution. Management highlighted that investments in new products, supply-chain efficiency and cost discipline continue to drive the results.



Kitchen tools remained the company’s largest category and a major contributor to growth. Farberware continued to perform well across retail channels, while KitchenAid showed improving momentum following market-share disruptions in recent years. The relaunch of the Farberware kitchen tools line and the introduction of KitchenAid storage products received encouraging customer response, supporting management’s confidence in continued category growth through the remainder of the year.



Home decor also delivered impressive results, benefiting from years of investment in product development and brand expansion. Brands such as Macassa and Elements continued gaining traction, while strong sell-through in warehouse clubs and dollar stores helped drive broader retailer interest. These trends contributed to a 22.9% increase in the Home Solutions segment, highlighting home decor’s growing importance within the company’s portfolio.



Additional growth came from the Dolly Parton brand, which spans home decor, kitchen tools, cutlery and dinnerware. After generating approximately $18 million in sales in 2025, the brand is expected to post substantial growth again in 2026 as distribution expands across additional retail channels. The company also benefited from a continued recovery in flatware sales as prior tariff-related shipment disruptions eased.



Management expects these growth drivers to remain intact throughout 2026. Continued momentum in kitchen tools, home decor, branded partnerships and international operations should support the company’s fiscal 2026 sales guidance of $650-$700 million while reinforcing Lifetime Brands’ position across its core product categories.

ARHS & WSM’s Sales Picture vs. LCUT

Arhaus ARHS reported first-quarter 2026 net revenues of $314 million, up 0.9% year over year and marking the highest first-quarter revenues in its history. Arhaus saw strength across custom upholstery, outdoor furniture, product launches, and its interior design and trade channels, which continued to drive higher-value projects and customer engagement. Management noted strong customer response to its expanded product assortment and outdoor collections.



Arhaus reiterated its 2026 outlook, projecting net revenues of $1.43-$1.47 billion, indicating growth of 3.7-6.6%, supported by improved inventory availability, marketing initiatives and continued momentum in design and trade businesses.



Williams-Sonoma WSM delivered a strong first-quarter fiscal 2026, with net revenues rising to $1.81 billion and comparable sales increasing 4.8%. Growth was broad-based across the portfolio, with all brands posting positive comps, including strong performances from West Elm, Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids. Williams-Sonoma also saw strength in both furniture and non-furniture categories, while its B2B division grew 13.7%, supported by robust trade and contract business demand.



Looking ahead, Williams-Sonoma reiterated its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting comparable revenue growth of 2-6%, total revenue growth of 2.7-6.7% and an operating margin of 17.5-18.1%, reflecting confidence in its growth initiatives despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

LCUT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Lifetime Brands’ shares have skyrocketed 192.1% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, LCUT trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.30X, below the industry’s average of 2.83X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCUT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 9.9%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 36.3%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 16 cents and 26 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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Lifetime Brands currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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