Lifetime Brands' Q1 Earnings Upcoming: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT is expected to report bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results.



The company’s quarterly revenues are pegged at $138.2 million, down 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for the company’s quarterly bottom line has been stable in the past 30 days at a loss of 18 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.



This branded consumer products’ marketer delivered an earnings surprise of 262.1% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line has missed estimates by 0.2%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note About LCUT

Lifetime Brands’ quarterly results are likely to reflect gains from brands and product lines, effective execution, pricing and comprehensive cost efficiency. Growth in select brands and product lines has been contributing. The Dolly brand, in particular, has been seeing momentum, which is likely to continue. Other brands, including Taylor and Farberware, have been doing well, supported by solid demand and effective product innovation.



The company has been making pricing efforts to counter tariff pressures, working closely with customers to navigate a period of significant disruption and implementing decisive measures to streamline the cost structure. Lifetime Brands is shifting its focus toward restoring sustainable growth. With a streamlined cost structure, the company looks forward to expansion through new product launches, strong brand momentum and normalization of demand trends following tariff-related disruptions.



In addition, the company’s International division has been showing resilience. Lifetime Brands is progressing smoothly on Project Concord, its international restructuring initiative. The ongoing restructuring efforts are expected to have further improved performance in this segment. All such endeavors are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



On the flip side, a tough operating landscape, including tariff pressures, has been concerning. In addition, the company has been facing higher selling and tariff costs, which are likely to have weighed on profitability.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LCUT

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lifetime Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Lifetime Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Carter's, Inc. CRI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank of 1. CRI is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $662 million, indicating a 5.1% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Carter's first-quarter earnings is pegged at seven cents a share, implying 89% decrease from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



Wayfair Inc. W currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3. W is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.88 billion, indicating a 5.6% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for W’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, implying a 160% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MAR is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.59 billion, indicating 5.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MAR’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.60 a share, implying 12.1% growth from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has moved up 0.4% in the past seven days.

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Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.