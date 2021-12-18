Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Lifetime Brands's Debt?

As you can see below, Lifetime Brands had US$250.8m of debt at September 2021, down from US$285.7m a year prior. However, it does have US$8.68m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$242.1m.

A Look At Lifetime Brands' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:LCUT Debt to Equity History December 18th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lifetime Brands had liabilities of US$192.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$361.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$8.68m in cash and US$169.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$375.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$334.5m, we think shareholders really should watch Lifetime Brands's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Lifetime Brands has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.4 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Looking on the bright side, Lifetime Brands boosted its EBIT by a silky 59% in the last year. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lifetime Brands can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Lifetime Brands recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 85% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Lifetime Brands's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real positive on this analysis, as was its EBIT growth rate. But truth be told its level of total liabilities had us nibbling our nails. Considering this range of data points, we think Lifetime Brands is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lifetime Brands (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

